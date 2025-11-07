American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.2 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $10.0 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $1.505 billion from $1.504 billion last year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.2 Mln. vs. $10.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.505 Bln vs. $1.504 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.8 - $5.9 Bln

