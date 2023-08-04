American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AXL

In trading on Friday, shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.43, changing hands as low as $8.36 per share. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.605 per share, with $11.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.