American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AXL

In trading on Friday, shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.43, changing hands as low as $8.36 per share. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AXL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.605 per share, with $11.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.38.
