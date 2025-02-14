American Axle & Manufacturing Guides FY25 Sales In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. or AAM (AXL) said it expects sales for the full-year 2025 in a range of $5.8 billion to $6.05 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $5.92 billion for the year.

