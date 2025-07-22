American Axle & Manufacturing: Dowlais Shareholders Approve AAM's Offer

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) said, at the court meeting and the general meeting held on Tuesday by Dowlais Group plc, the requisite majority of scheme shareholders voted to approve the scheme arrangement at the Court Meeting and the requisite majority of Dowlais shareholders voted to approve the special resolution put forth at the General Meeting, in connection with AAM's offer, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dowlais.

The Dowlais shareholder approval follows AAM stockholder approval on July 15, 2025 of proposals related to the combination. The combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.