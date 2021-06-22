American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) closed the most recent trading day at $10.79, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of auto parts had lost 1.37% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AXL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AXL is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 103.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, up 140.44% from the year-ago period.

AXL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $5.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +957.14% and +17.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AXL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AXL is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AXL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.86.

Also, we should mention that AXL has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AXL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.