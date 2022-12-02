Markets
AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Appoints Michael Lynch As COO

December 02, 2022 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday announced that it has appointed Michael Lynch as its Chief Operating Officer.

In an SEC Filing, the company revealed that Lynch took the position on Thursday, December 1. He previously served as the president of the company's driveline business unit.

Lynch's base salary is set at $675,000 with an annual target bonus opportunity of 100% of the base salary, the company said. There is also an annual target long-term incentive opportunity of 250% of the base salary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.