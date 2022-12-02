American Axle & Manufacturing Appoints Michael Lynch As COO

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday announced that it has appointed Michael Lynch as its Chief Operating Officer.

In an SEC Filing, the company revealed that Lynch took the position on Thursday, December 1. He previously served as the president of the company's driveline business unit.

Lynch's base salary is set at $675,000 with an annual target bonus opportunity of 100% of the base salary, the company said. There is also an annual target long-term incentive opportunity of 250% of the base salary.

