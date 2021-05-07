Markets
American Axle Maintains FY21 Sales Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) maintained its sales guidance for the full-year 2021, but currently expects toward the high-end of the range.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project sales in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $5.41 billion for the year.

The company noted that the sales target is based on North American light vehicle production in the range of 15.0 million to 15.5 million units.

