American Axle (AXL) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL reported a loss per share of 11 cents per share in third-quarter 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 4 cents. The bottom line fell from earnings of 27 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company generated quarterly revenues of $1,551.9 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,481 million. Revenues increased 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $1,061.2 million, rising 1.7% year over year but missing our estimate of $1068.2 million. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $137.3 million, remaining flat on a year-over-year basis and lagging our estimate of $142.2 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $624.8 million during the quarter, down 1.5% from the year-ago figure but exceeding our estimate of $468.2 million. The segment witnessed an adjusted EBITDA of $19.5 million, falling 68.2% and lagging our estimate of $48.3 million.

Financial Position

American Axle’s third-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $81.8 million, down from $85.7 million incurred in the prior-year quarter.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $178.3 million, up from $85.2 million in the year-ago period.



Capital spending in the quarter was $47.5 million, up from $46.6 million.



In the three months ended Sep 30, 2023, the company posted an adjusted free cash flow of $135.8 million, up from $45.8 million recorded in the year-earlier period.



As of Sep 30, 2023, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $615.6 million compared with $511.5 million on Dec 31, 2022.



Its net long-term debt was $2,833.9 million, down from $2,845.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Updated 2023 Outlook

American Axle now envisions revenues in the range of $6-$6.1 billion compared with $5.95-$6.25 billion projected in the previous quarter.



The estimate for adjusted EBITDA is in the band of $660-$685 million, down from $725-$800 million projected in the previous quarter.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $200-$215 million, down from $225-$300 million estimated in the previous quarter.

