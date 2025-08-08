American Axle (AXL) Q2 EPS Jumps 40%

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share of $0.21 in Q2 2025 beat estimates by 40.0%, driven by improved margins and cost controls.

GAAP revenue of $1.54 billion in Q2 2025 was 2.6% below expectations, reflecting lower volume and mix.

Full-year FY2025 guidance was raised at the low end for sales, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP).

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is a leading supplier of driveline and metal forming systems to the global automotive industry. On August 8, 2025, the company reported financial results for Q2 FY2025. The main headline: profitability advanced even as sales and cash flow softened, with adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) of $0.21 surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.15, while revenue of $1.54 billion missed the estimate of $1.58 billion. The quarter highlighted the company's tight cost control and margin gains, but also ongoing challenges tied to customer production schedules and concentrated client exposure.

Overall, the period reflected progress on operational performance—especially in profitability. However, both segment sales and free cash flow declined year over year, reflecting pressure from lower end-market demand and shifts in customer schedules. Management responded with slight upward revisions to its full-year 2025 financial outlook, reflecting confidence in efficiency initiatives.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.21 $0.15 $0.19 10.5% EPS (GAAP) $0.32 $0.15 113.3% Revenue $1.54 billion N/A $1.63 billion -5.5% Adjusted EBITDA $202.2 million $208.4 million (3.0%) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $48.7 million $97.9 million (50.3%)

Understanding American Axle & Manufacturing

The company designs and manufactures axles, driveshafts, metal-formed components, and related systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally. Its core business is split into two main segments. The Driveline segment produces axles and driveline modules for passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs, while the Metal Forming segment makes forged and machined metal components used across the automotive sector.

Key focus areas in recent years have included better balancing its customer mix, investing in electrification technology, and driving operational efficiency. Given its reliance on a small group of OEMs—most notably General Motors, which represented 42% of sales in 2024—customer diversification remains a top strategic priority, along with expanding its electric and hybrid offerings. Cost management, aided by what the company calls its AAM Operating System, is viewed as vital for performance, especially in volatile automotive markets.

Quarter in Review: Earnings, Margins, and Segment Performance

The quarter highlighted several notable trends. Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) reached $0.21, coming in 40.0% above the $0.15 analyst estimate. Profitability advanced, with GAAP net income more than doubling from $18.2 million to $39.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin, which measures operating earnings as a percentage of sales before key expenses, improved to 13.2% from 12.8% in Q2 2024. This uptick was achieved even as adjusted EBITDA slipped slightly in dollar terms, largely due to reduced sales volumes.

Revenue (GAAP) fell to $1.54 billion, down 5.5% compared to the prior year. Management attributed the shortfall mainly to "lower volume and mix." Driveline segment sales reached $1.08 billion, down 3.8% compared to Q2 2024. Metal Forming segment sales (GAAP) dropped to $598.4 million, an 8.4% decrease compared to Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA by segment was also lower—down 1.9% for Driveline and 5.8% for Metal Forming compared to Q2 2024—yet the overall margin improvement was supported by tighter cost controls and disciplined capital spending.

Cash performance was under pressure. Net cash from operating activities (GAAP) fell to $91.9 million, or 35.7% below the year-ago period. Adjusted free cash flow—a key measure of cash remaining after capital expenditures—was $48.7 million, down by half year over year.

Management also highlighted the continued impact of customer concentration risk, with General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford together making up approximately 68% of sales in fiscal year 2024, 67% in fiscal year 2023, and 70% in fiscal year 2022. New business wins with customers such as Xpeng DiDi and Skywell were highlighted as steps toward diversification, though meaningful revenue contribution from these wins has not yet materialized.

Strategic initiatives continued in the quarter as the company advanced its electrification offerings, such as "e-Beam axles" and "3-in-1 electric drive units". These refer to integrated electric propulsion systems designed for electric vehicles—a major area of industry investment as automakers move toward electrified fleets. Specific revenue data from these technologies remained limited, but management emphasized the potential for more growth following the pending merger with Dowlais Group.

The period also included a $46.3 million gain linked to the anticipated business combination with Dowlais. One-time costs included $16.5 million in restructuring and acquisition-related expenses and an $8.0 million impairment charge.

Looking Ahead: Guidance, Strategy, and What to Watch

For the remainder of FY2025, management raised its lower-end guidance across key metrics. Sales are now projected to be $5.75–$5.95 billion for fiscal year 2025, up from the previous range of $5.65–$5.95 billion. The new adjusted EBITDA target is $695–$745 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to the earlier range of $665–$745 million. Adjusted free cash flow is expected in the $175–$215 million range for FY2025, up $10 million at the lower end. These projections for FY2025 assume North American light vehicle production of 14.6–15.1 million units and do not factor in costs associated with the Dowlais merger, which has received key shareholder and regulatory approvals but is not yet finalized.

The outlook reflects both recent efficiency improvements and measured optimism surrounding the company's ongoing diversification and electrification projects. Management highlighted a continued commitment to disciplined capital spending—keeping capital expenditures at roughly 5% of sales for FY2025—and to efforts to mitigate risks from tariff policy changes. It also noted that customer schedules may remain volatile as OEM clients manage their own production plans in the face of shifting trade rules and lingering macro uncertainty. Investors will want to monitor further progress on the Dowlais integration, cash flow trends, and whether new business awards begin to reduce exposure to the company's largest customers in coming periods.

AXL does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

