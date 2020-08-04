American Axle (AXL) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Plunge 68% Y/Y

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $1.79 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.06 on higher-than-anticipated revenues. Last year, the firm posted profits of 55 cents a share.

The Detroit-based global automotive parts supplier reported revenues of $555 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411 million. Revenues, however, nosedived 69.7% from the year-ago figure of $1,704.3 million.

The dismal year-over-year performance is attributed to coronavirus-led demand. Per the company, coronavirus woes impacted sales to the tune of $947 million for the quarter under review.

Key Takeaways

The firm’s Driveline segment recorded sales of $403.7 million, down 65.8% year over year. The unit posted a negative EBITDA of $31.2 million against a positive EBITDA of $162.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $150.3 million, which plunged from the year-ago figure of $484.2 million. The segment incurred a loss of $20.9 million against the prior year’s income of $86.5 million.

American Axle’s second-quarter 2020 SG&A (selling, general & administrative) expenses totaled $73.8 million, down from $91.3 million incurred in the prior-year period.

For the three-month period ended Jun 30, 2020, the company posted negative adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $161.8 million versus positive adjusted FCF of $119.3 million in the year-earlier period. Capital spending for the quarter came in at $35 million, down from the year-ago period’s $111.9 million.

As of Jun 30, 2020, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $893.3 million compared with $532 million on Dec 31, 2019. The company had net long-term debt of $3,561.4 million as of Jun 30, 2020, down from $3,612.3 million on Dec 31, 2019.

Amid COVID-19-led uncertainty, American Axle has refrained from providing any guidance for full-year 2020.

