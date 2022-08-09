American Axle (AXL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL reported earnings of 22 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. Higher-than-anticipated sales from the Driveline and the Metal Forming segments resulted in the outperformance. The bottom line decreased 24.1% from 29 cents a share earned a year ago. The company generated quarterly revenues of $1,438.3 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,373 million. Revenues increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis, led by favorable impacts of supply chain improvements, volume and mix and the Tekfor acquisition.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $1,040.7 million, rising 11.3% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $943 million. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $141.4 million, down 6.5% but beating the consensus mark of $116 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $512.9 million during the quarter, an increase of 16.5% from the year-ago figure. It crossed the consensus estimate of $460 million. The segment witnessed adjusted EBITDA of $53.7 million, falling 24.7% and lagging the consensus mark of $73 million.

Financial Position

American Axle’s second-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $84.8 million, down from $86.2 million incurred in the prior-year quarter.



In the three months ended Jun 30, 2022, the company posted an adjusted free cash flow of $114.3 million, falling from $136.1 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Capital spending in the quarter came in at $42.6 million, up from $41.2 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $146.7 million in the quarter, declining from $167.1 million in the year-ago period.



In the quarter, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $501.4 million compared with $530.2 million on Dec 31, 2021. Its net long-term debt was $3,034.8 million, down from $3,085.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

2022 Outlook Revised

American Axle updated its outlook for 2022. It now envisions revenues for 2022 in the range of $5.75-$5.95 billion instead of the previous guidance of $5.6-$5.8 billion. Estimation for adjusted EBITDA is now in the range of $790-$830 million, up from $785-$830 million projected earlier. Adjusted FCF remains unchanged in the band of $300-$350 million, considering capital spending between 3.5% and 4% of sales. The outlook takes into account the acquisition of Tekfor Group, which became effective on Jun 1, 2022, with cost synergies on track for 2023.

