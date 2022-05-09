American Axle (AXL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL reported earnings of 19 cents per share in first-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 1 cent. The bottom line plummeted 66.7% from 57 cents a share earned a year ago. The company generated quarterly revenues of $1,436.2 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,329 million. Revenues fell 0.8% on a year-over-year basis, led by the unfavorable impact of the semiconductor chip shortage.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $1,061.8 million, rising 3.5% year over year. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $132.5 million, down 22.3%.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $481.8 million during the first quarter, a marginal decline of 1.5% from the year-ago figure. The segment witnessed adjusted EBITDA of $63.6 million, falling 31.2%.

Financial Position

American Axle’s first-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $86.1 million, down from $90 million incurred in the prior-year quarter.



In the three months ended Mar 31, 2022, the company posted an adjusted free cash flow of $53.9 million, falling sharply from $174.1 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Capital spending in the quarter came in at $24.4 million, down from $39.6 million.



In the quarter, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $529.9 million compared with $530.2 million on Dec 31, 2021. Its net long-term debt was $3,062 million, down from $3,085.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Outlook

American Axle updated its outlook for 2022. It now envisions revenues for 2022 in the range of $5.6-$5.8 billion, slightly down from $5.6-$5.8 billion. Estimation for adjusted EBITDA is now in the range of $785-$830 million, down from $800-$875 million estimated earlier. Adjusted FCF remains unchanged in the band of $300-$350 million, considering capital spending between 3.5% and 4% of sales.

