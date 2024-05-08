American Axle (AXL) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent. The company had incurred a loss per share of a penny in the year-ago quarter.



The company generated quarterly revenues of $1.61 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. Revenues increased 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $1.11 billion, up 9% year over year. The figure also surpassed our estimate of $1.05 billion. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $157.4 million, which increased 37.9% on a year-over-year basis and outpaced our estimate of $137 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $644.1 million, which rose 4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and beat our estimate of $591.1 million. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $48.2 million, which declined 21.4% but outpaced our estimate of $33.5 million.

Financial Position

American Axle’s first-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $98.3 million, which remained unchanged from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.8 million, down from $32.1 million in the year-ago period.



Capital spending in the quarter was $44.9 million, down from $46.2 million reported in the year-ago period.



In the three months ended Mar 31, 2024, the company posted a negative adjusted free cash flow of $21.4 million compared with a negative $17.1 million recorded in the year-ago period.



As of Mar 31, 2024, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $469.8 million compared with $519.9 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Its net long-term debt was $2.74 billion, down from $2.75 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

2024 Outlook

American Axle envisions revenues in the range of $6.05-$6.35 billion. The company reported revenues of $6.08 billion in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $685-$750 million. AXL’s adjusted EBITDA was $693.3 million in 2023.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected in the range of $200-$240 million. The company reported an adjusted free cash flow of $219 million in 2023.

