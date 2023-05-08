American Axle (AXL) Incurs Narrower-Than-Anticipated Q1 Loss

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL delivered a loss of 1 cent per share in first-quarter 2023, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate’s loss of 6 cents. Higher-than-anticipated sales from the Metal Foaming segment and higher-than-expected adjusted EBITDA in the Driveline segment resulted in the outperformance. However, the bottom line fell from earnings of 19 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The company generated quarterly revenues of $1,493.9 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,517 million. Revenues increased 4.02% on a year-over-year basis, led by contributions from the Tekfor acquisition.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $1,013.8 million, falling 3% year over year and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,130 million. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $114.1 million, declining 7.08% on a year-over-year basis but beating the consensus mark of $107 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $619.1 million during the quarter, an increase of 17.9% from the year-ago figure and exceeding the consensus estimate of $469 million. The segment witnessed an adjusted EBITDA of $61.3 million, falling 16.4% and lagging the consensus mark of $69 million.

Financial Position

American Axle’s first-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $98.3 million, up from $86.1 million incurred in the prior-year quarter.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $32.1 million, down from $68.5 million in the year-ago period. Capital spending in the quarter was $46.2 million, up from $24.4 million. In the three months ended Mar 31, 2023, the company posted a negative adjusted free cash flow of $17.1 million, down from $53.9 million recorded in the year-earlier period.



In the quarter, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $465.7 million compared with $511.5 million on Dec 31, 2022. Its net long-term debt was $2,847.7 million, up from $2,845.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Outlook

American Axle envisions revenues in the range of $5.95-$6.25 billion. The estimate for adjusted EBITDA is in the band of $725-$800 million. Adjusted FCF is expected to be in the range of $225-$300 million, considering capital spending between 3.5% and 4% of sales.

