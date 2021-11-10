American Axle (AXL) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Lowers View

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL reported adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share in third-quarter 2021, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. The bottom line, however, fell from $1.15 a share earned a year ago. The company generated quarterly revenues of $1,213.1 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,179.6 million. Revenues declined 14.2% on a year-over-year basis led by the unfavorable impact of semiconductor chip shortage.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

In the September quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $870.4 million, falling around 18% year over year. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $128.4 million, falling from $199.5 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $422.7 million during the third quarter, a 15.1% decline from the year-ago figure. Also, the segment witnessed adjusted EBITDA of $54.8 million, declining from $97.6 million.

Financial Position

American Axle’s third-quarter 2021 SG&A expenses totaled $90.5 million, up from $66.5 million incurred in the prior-year period.



For the three-month period ended Sep 30, 2021, the company posted adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $69.1 million, falling sharply from FCF of $217.2 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Capital spending for the quarter came in at $33.2 million, down from $40.5 million.



As of Sep 30, 2021, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $500.7 million compared with $557 million on Dec 31, 2020, and net long-term debt of $3,104.1 million, down from $3,441.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Outlook

American Axle has updated its guidance for full-year 2021. Revenues are envisioned in the range of $5.15-$5.25 billion. Projections for adjusted EBITDA have been brought down to the range of $830-$850 million from the previous range of $875-$925 million. Adjusted FCF is now in the range of $400 million instead of the prior forecast of $350-$425 million.



American Axle, which shares space with Meritor MTOR, LCI Industries LCII, and Luminar Technologies LAZR, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.