American Assets Trust's Executive Chairman Bought 10,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Ernest Rady acquired 10,000 shares at around $22.67 per share, totaling ~$227,000 in transaction value on May 22, 2026.

All shares acquired were for indirect ownership; substantial indirect holdings remain across multiple entities including family trusts and foundations.

Rady held 13,393,106 shares (direct and indirect) as of May 22, reflecting continued capacity for further transactions.

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On May 22, 2026, Ernest S. Rady, Executive Chairman, reported the acquisition of 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) in an open-market purchase, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value ~$226,700 Post-transaction shares (direct) 66,680 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($22.67); post-transaction value based on May 22, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this purchase compare to Rady's historical activity?

Rady's historical trade cadence averages about 4.5 transactions per year, with the most recent six purchases ranging from ~10,748 to ~170,640 shares. This 10,000-share acquisition is smaller than his typical recent activity.

Rady's historical trade cadence averages about 4.5 transactions per year, with the most recent six purchases ranging from ~10,748 to ~170,640 shares. This 10,000-share acquisition is smaller than his typical recent activity. What is the significance of the direct versus indirect holdings post-transaction?

While the direct stake stands at 66,680 shares, the vast majority of Rady's position remains held indirectly—over 13.3 million shares — across trusts and foundations.

While the direct stake stands at 66,680 shares, the vast majority of Rady's position remains held indirectly—over 13.3 million shares — across trusts and foundations. Did this transaction materially change Rady's overall ownership in American Assets Trust?

The trade represented 0.07% of Rady's total holdings, resulting in a negligible change to his overall ownership, which totaled 13,393,106 shares (direct plus indirect) post-transaction.

The trade represented 0.07% of Rady's total holdings, resulting in a negligible change to his overall ownership, which totaled 13,393,106 shares (direct plus indirect) post-transaction. What does the timing and scale of this trade indicate about Rady's remaining transaction capacity?

Given the considerable residual indirect holdings and the minor size of his direct shares, Rady maintains substantial capacity for additional trades if desired. The transaction is consistent with ongoing portfolio management rather than a shift in directional conviction.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $438.19 million Net income (TTM) $18.25 million Dividend yield 5.48% Price (as of market close May 22, 2026) $22.45

Company snapshot

American Assets Trust owns, develops, and manages a diversified portfolio of office, retail, mixed-use, and multifamily properties across high-barrier-to-entry U.S. markets.

It operates as a self-administered REIT, generating revenue primarily through rental income and property management fees.

The company targets institutional and commercial tenants, as well as residents in multifamily units, with a focus on prime West Coast and select Texas and Hawaii markets.

American Assets Trust is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust with a portfolio spanning approximately 3.4 million square feet of office space, 3.1 million square feet of retail space, and over 2,100 multifamily units.

The company leverages extensive market experience and long-standing relationships to operate in dynamic, high-demand regions. Its strategy emphasizes asset quality and market positioning to drive stable rental income and long-term value creation.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 22 purchase of American Assets Trust is one of multiple buys Executive Chairman Ernest Rady has made in 2026. His latest purchase was another 10,000 shares on June 15 for $24.21, which was not far from the 52-week high of $25.26 reached on June 26.

Rady’s buys were one of the factors driving up American Assets Trust’s share price. Investors saw his purchases as a signal of confidence in the stock’s ability to deliver returns over time, especially considering he continued to acquire shares amidst a rising stock price. Certainly, he didn’t need to buy more, since he already held millions of shares before this transaction.

American Assets Trust’s real estate portfolio remained resilient in the first quarter of 2026, as demonstrated by its percentage of leased properties. This metric reached nearly 98% leased among its retail locations, and rose to almost 95% for its multifamily properties, up from 91% in Q1 of 2025.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.