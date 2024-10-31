American Assets Trust Shows Strong Q3 Growth

American Assets Trust ( (AAT) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Assets Trust presented to its investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Diego, California, specializes in managing and developing premier office, retail, and residential properties across high-demand markets in the United States.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, American Assets Trust announced a net income available to common stockholders of $16.7 million, reflecting a solid performance over the period. The company also reported a notable year-over-year increase in Funds from Operations (FFO), marking a 20% rise for the quarter and a 10% rise over the first nine months of the year.

Key highlights from the report include a same-store cash Net Operating Income (NOI) increase of 15.8% for the quarter and 6.6% for the nine-month period, indicating strong property performance. Additionally, the company closed a $525 million bond offering to strengthen its financial position, using the proceeds to address existing debts and support corporate activities. Leasing activities were robust, with significant rent increases across office and retail spaces.

Looking ahead, American Assets Trust has raised its 2024 FFO per diluted share guidance to a range of $2.51 to $2.55, reflecting management’s confidence in sustaining growth and capitalizing on market opportunities. This upward revision underscores the company’s strategic positioning and operational resilience in the competitive real estate sector.

