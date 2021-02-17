American Assets Trust, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It was not a great result overall. Although revenues beat expectations, hitting US$359m, statutory earnings missed analyst forecasts by 14%, coming in at just US$0.46 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AAT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering American Assets Trust is for revenues of US$343.4m in 2021, implying a perceptible 4.4% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 44% to US$0.26 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$349.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.75 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

The average price target fell 28% to US$30.35, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on American Assets Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$33.00 and the most bearish at US$27.40 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 4.4% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.6% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.6% next year. It's pretty clear that American Assets Trust's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that American Assets Trust's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on American Assets Trust. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple American Assets Trust analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for American Assets Trust (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.