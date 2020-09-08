American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.15, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAT was $26.15, representing a -46.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.26 and a 29.78% increase over the 52 week low of $20.15.

AAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports AAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.15%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.