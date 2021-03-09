Dividends
American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAT was $36.28, representing a -8.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.58 and a 80.05% increase over the 52 week low of $20.15.

AAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports AAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.88%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AAT as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 15.72% over the last 100 days.

