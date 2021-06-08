American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.39, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAT was $38.39, representing a -0.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.76 and a 85.19% increase over the 52 week low of $20.73.

AAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). AAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports AAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.88%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAT as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 97.89% over the last 100 days.

