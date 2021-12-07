American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.39, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAT was $36.39, representing a -10.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.83 and a 34.03% increase over the 52 week low of $27.15.

AAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports AAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.65%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aat Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAT as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 10.56% over the last 100 days.

