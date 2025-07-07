American Assets Trust, Inc. Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement

American Assets Trust, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 earnings on July 29, with a conference call on July 30.

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) will release its second quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on July 29, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. PT. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1 (833) 816-1162 or access a live audio webcast on the company's website. The company, based in San Diego, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) with over 55 years of experience in managing office, retail, and residential properties across the U.S. Its portfolio includes approximately 4.1 million square feet of office space, 2.4 million square feet of retail space, and various multifamily and mixed-use properties. The press release includes caution about forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance.

Announcement of second quarter 2025 earnings, potentially indicating financial performance improvement and transparency to investors.

Scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with senior management, enhancing investor communication and relations.

Company's extensive real estate portfolio demonstrates significant scale and diversification, showcasing its established market presence and competitive advantage.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could materially impact the company's future performance, indicating potential volatility for investors.



The mention of factors like defaults on leases, decreased rental rates, and increased vacancy rates suggests vulnerabilities in the company's portfolio that may affect its financial stability.



There are multiple risks outlined that stem from general economic conditions and industry competition, which could deter investor confidence in the company's ability to navigate market challenges.

When will American Assets Trust announce its second quarter earnings?

American Assets Trust will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on July 29, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference call

The conference call for second quarter 2025 earnings will be held on July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

How can I access the conference call?

To access the conference call, dial 1 (833) 816-1162 and request to join the American Assets Trust, Inc. Conference Call.

Will there be a webcast of the conference call?

Yes, a live on-demand audio webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

What does American Assets Trust, Inc. specialize in?

American Assets Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on office, retail, and residential properties across high-demand markets.

$AAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $AAT stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) (the “Company”) will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings in a press release to be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.





Senior management will hold a conference call for its second quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”).





To access the conference call, please dial 1 (833) 816-1162 and ask to join the American Assets Trust, Inc. Conference Call.





A live on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at



www.americanassetstrust.com



. A replay webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call.







About American Assets Trust, Inc.







American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”), headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 2.4 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,302 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets; defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by tenants, including significant tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; our inability to develop or redevelop our properties due to market conditions; investment returns from our developed properties may be less than anticipated; general economic conditions, including the impact of tariffs and other trade restrictions; financial market fluctuations; risks that affect the general office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use environment; the competitive environment in which we operate; system failures or security incidents through cyberattacks; the impact of epidemics, pandemics, or other outbreaks of illness, disease or virus and the actions taken by government authorities and others related thereto, including the ability of our company, our properties and our tenants to operate; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; our failure to successfully operate acquired properties and operations; risks related to joint venture arrangements; potential litigation; difficulties in completing dispositions; conflicts of interests with our officers or directors; lack or insufficient amounts of insurance; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; limitations imposed on our business and our ability to satisfy complex rules in order for American Assets Trust, Inc. to continue to qualify as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and changes in governmental regulations or interpretations thereof, such as real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates and taxation of REITs. While forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.







Source: American Assets Trust, Inc.









Investor Contact:







American Assets Trust





Robert F. Barton





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





858-350-2607



