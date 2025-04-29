American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Net Income Rises to $42.5 Million, FFO Declines 10% Year-Over-Year

American Assets Trust, Inc. reports Q1 net income of $42.5 million; FFO down 10% year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

American Assets Trust, Inc. reported a net income of $42.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, equating to $0.70 per diluted share, a significant increase from $19.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. However, funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share, excluding lease termination fees and litigation income, declined 10% year-over-year to $0.52 due to increased interest expenses and lower occupancy in some office segments. The company's same-store cash net operating income (NOI) rose by 3.1%, driven by growth in rented retail and office spaces, with notable increases in leasing spreads. The firm completed the sale of Del Monte Center for $123.5 million and acquired Genesee Park for $67.9 million during this quarter. The company is maintaining its full-year FFO guidance between $1.87 and $2.01 per share and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, reflecting its strong operational performance despite some challenges.

Potential Positives

Net income available to common stockholders increased significantly to $42.5 million for the first quarter, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million or $0.32 per diluted share in the same period last year.

Same-store cash Net Operating Income (NOI) increased by 3.1% year-over-year, indicating solid growth and performance in the company’s existing properties.

The company executed approximately 44,000 square feet of office leases and 156,000 square feet of retail leases, with notable contractual rent increases of 15% and 21%, respectively, demonstrating strong demand for its properties.

The completion of the Del Monte Center sale for $123.5 million and the acquisition of Genesee Park for $67.9 million reflect strategic capital management and reinvestment into valuable assets.

Potential Negatives

Funds from Operations ("FFO") per diluted share decreased 10% year-over-year, which indicates a decline in operational performance.

Net interest expense increased by approximately $2.5 million, primarily due to high principal amounts of senior notes, which could impact future profitability and cash flow.

Lower occupancy rates in the office segment of the portfolio, with a noticeable decrease in leased status compared to previous periods, suggesting potential challenges in tenant retention and rental revenue.

FAQ

What were American Assets Trust's net income results for Q1 2025?

The net income available to common stockholders for Q1 2025 was $42.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share.

How did Funds from Operations (FFO) perform in Q1 2025?

FFO per diluted share decreased 10% year-over-year to $0.52, excluding lease termination fees and litigation income.

What factors contributed to the increase in net income for Q1 2025?

The increase was primarily due to a $44.5 million gain on the sale of Del Monte Center and higher interest income.

What occupancy rates did American Assets Trust report in Q1 2025?

The overall portfolio's leased status was 85.5% for office and 97.4% for retail properties.

When will the dividends for Q2 2025 be paid to stockholders?

Dividends of $0.340 per share for Q2 2025 will be paid on June 19, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 5, 2025.

$AAT Insider Trading Activity

$AAT insiders have traded $AAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM WYLL (President & COO) sold 30,238 shares for an estimated $853,316

$AAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $AAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Net income available to common stockholders of





$42.5 million





for the





first





quarter, or





$0.70





per diluted share.









Funds from Operations ("FFO") per diluted share excluding lease termination fees and litigation income decreased





10%





year-over-year for the





first





quarter to





$0.52





per diluted share.







SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) (the “company”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









First Quarter Highlights













Net income available to common stockholders of





$42.5 million





for the





first





quarter, or





$0.70





per diluted share.











FFO





decreased





10%





year-over-year to





$0.52





per diluted share excluding lease termination fees and litigation income for the





first





quarter, compared to the same period in 2024.











Same-store cash Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased





3.1





% year-over-year for the





first





quarter, compared to the same period in 2024.











Leased approximately





44,000





comparable office square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent





increase





of





15%





and





8%





, respectively, during the





first





quarter.











Leased approximately





156,000





comparable retail square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent





increase





of





21%





and





13%





, respectively, during the





first





quarter.













Disposition and Acquisition Activity













Completed the sale of Del Monte Center on February 25, 2025, for $123.5 million.











Acquired Genesee Park on February 28, 2025, a 192-unit apartment community located in San Diego, California for $67.9 million.













Financial Results















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024











Net income attributable to American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders





$





42,535









$





19,260









Basic and diluted income attributable to common stockholders per share





$





0.70









$





0.32









FFO attributable to common stock and common units





$





39,945









$





54,648









FFO per diluted share and unit





$





0.52









$





0.71









FFO per diluted share and unit, excluding lease termination fees and litigation income



(1)







$





0.52









$





0.58

















(1)





Excludes $10.0 million in litigation income recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2024.





















Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $23.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a $44.5 million gain on sale recognized for Del Monte Center, a $0.7 million increase in interest and investment income attributable to a higher yield on our average cash balance, and a $0.7 million net increase in our same-store retail segment due to new tenant leases signed, scheduled rent increases and an increase in cost recoveries. These increases were offset by $10 million in litigation income received during the first quarter of 2024 relating to building specifications for one of the existing buildings at our office project in University Town Center (San Diego), higher net interest expense of approximately $2.5 million primarily due to the $525 million in principal amount of 6.15% senior notes due 2034, $2.5 million net decrease in our office segment due to tenant move-outs within our Lloyd Portfolio and Torrey Reserve Campus and $0.5 million decrease related to the hotel portion of our mixed-use property due to a decrease in tourism.





FFO decreased $14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to the litigation income received during the first quarter of 2024, an increase in our interest expense and a decrease in our office segment due to lower occupancy. These decreases were offset by an increase in our same-store retail segment due to higher occupancy and average monthly base rent and an increase in other income due to interest and investment income attributed to higher yield on our average cash balance during the period.





FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release.









Leasing









The portfolio leased status as of the end of the indicated quarter was as follows:















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024













Total Portfolio























Office





85.5%









85.0%









86.4%













Retail





97.4%









94.5%









94.4%













Multifamily





90.0%









91.8%









92.8%













Mixed-Use:





















Retail





89.3%









90.5%









95.4%













Hotel





84.6%









85.9%









89.8%



































Same-Store Portfolio





(1)



















Office





87.6%









87.1%









88.6%













Retail





97.4%









97.7%









97.8%













Multifamily





89.7%









91.8%









92.8%













Mixed-Use:





















Retail





89.3%









90.5%









95.4%













Hotel





84.6%









85.9%









89.8%

























(1)





Same-store leased percentages excludes: (i) One Beach Street (office) due to significant redevelopment activity; (ii) Del Monte Center (retail), which was sold on February 25, 2025, (iii) Genesee Park (multifamily), which was acquired on February 28, 2025 and (iv) land held for development (office).





















During the first quarter of 2025, the company signed 35 leases for approximately 297,200 square feet of office and retail space, as well as 280 multifamily apartment leases. Renewals accounted for 89% of the comparable office leases, 100% of the comparable retail leases, and 61% of the residential leases.







Office and Retail







The annualized base rent per leased square foot as of the end of the indicated quarter was as follows:



















2nd Quarter





2024









3rd Quarter





2024









4th Quarter





2024









1st Quarter





2025













Office







Weighted Average Portfolio





$





55.48





$





56.39





$





55.92





$





56.49











Retail







Weighted Average Portfolio





$





26.85





$





27.29





$





27.35





$





29.64

















On a comparable basis (i.e., leases for which there was a former tenant) our office and retail leasing spreads as of the end of the indicated quarter are shown below:



















2nd Quarter





2024









3rd Quarter





2024









4th Quarter





2024









1st Quarter





2025













Office











Cash Basis % Change Over Prior Rent





5.2





%





7.8





%





1.6





%





7.8





%









Straight-Line Basis % Change Over Prior Rent





14.5





%





16.4





%





11.0





%





15.2





%







































Retail











Cash Basis % Change Over Prior Rent





5.8





%





4.4





%





6.5





%





13.3





%









Straight-Line Basis % Change Over Prior Rent





34.4





%





18.7





%





30.8





%





21.0





%

















On a comparable basis (i.e., leases for which there was a former tenant) during the first quarter of 2025 and trailing four quarters ended March 31, 2025, our office and retail leasing spreads are shown below:



















Number





of





Leases





Signed









Comparable





Leased Sq.





Ft.









Average





Cash Basis





% Change





Over Prior





Rent









Average Cash





Contractual





Rent Per Sq.





Ft.









Prior Average





Cash





Contractual





Rent Per Sq.





Ft.









Straight-Line





Basis %





Change Over





Prior Rent













Office











Q1 2025





9





44,000





7.8





%





$





36.83





$





34.16





15.2





%









Last 4 Quarters





42





212,000





5.4





%





$





50.35





$





47.75





14.2





%















































Retail











Q1 2025





15





156,000





13.3





%





$





22.89





$





20.21





21.0





%









Last 4 Quarters





69





445,000





7.3





%





$





32.41





$





30.20





25.2





%



















Multifamily







The average monthly base rent per leased unit as of the end of the indicated quarter was as follows:















2nd Quarter





2024









3rd Quarter





2024









4th Quarter





2024









1st Quarter





2025













Average Monthly Base Rent per Leased Unit







$





2,711





$





2,739





$





2,683





$





2,699





















Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income









For the three months ended March 31, 2025, same-store cash NOI increased 3.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The same-store cash NOI by segment was as follows (in thousands):















Three Months Ended





























March 31,

































2025

















2024













Change













Cash Basis:



































Office





$





35,318









$





33,515









5.4









%









Retail









16,383













15,551









5.4

















Multifamily









9,562













9,513









0.5

















Mixed-Use









5,363













6,066









(11.6





)













Same-store Cash NOI



(1)





(2)







$





66,626









$





64,645









3.1









%





















(1)





Same-store excludes: (i) One Beach Street (office) due to significant redevelopment activity; (ii) Del Monte Center (retail), which was sold on February 25, 2025, (iii) Genesee Park (multifamily), which was acquired on February 28, 2025 and (iv) land held for development (office).









(2)





Lease termination fees and tenant improvement reimbursements are excluded from same-store cash NOI to provide a more accurate measure of operating performance.





















Same-store cash NOI is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of same-store cash NOI to net income is attached to this press release.









Balance Sheet and Liquidity









At March 31, 2025, the company had gross real estate assets of $3.7 billion and liquidity of $543.9 million, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $143.9 million and $400.0 million of availability on its line of credit. At March 31, 2025, the company had only 1 out of 31 assets encumbered by a mortgage.





On January 2, 2025, we repaid in full the $225 million outstanding balance on our Term Loan B and Term Loan C under the Amended and Restated Term Loan Agreement. Additionally, on February 3, 2025, we repaid in full the $100 million outstanding balance on our Series C Notes under the Note Purchase Agreement.









Dividends









The company declared dividends on its shares of common stock of $0.340 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividends were paid on March 20, 2025.





In addition, the company has declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.340 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid in cash on June 19, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2025.









Guidance









The company affirms its guidance range for full year 2025 FFO per diluted share of $1.87 to $2.01 per share, with a midpoint of $1.94. The company's guidance excludes any impact from future acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances or repurchases, future debt financings or repayments.





The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including certain assumptions with respect to leasing activity, rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, credit spreads and the amount and timing of acquisition and development activities. The company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.









Conference Call









The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”). To participate in the event by telephone, please dial 1-833-816-1162 and ask to join the American Assets Trust, Inc. conference call. A live on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.americanassetstrust.com. A replay of the call will also be available on the company's website.









Supplemental Information









Supplemental financial information regarding the company's first quarter 2025 results may be found on the "Financial Reporting" tab of the “Investors” page of the company's website at



www.americanassetstrust.com



. This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.









Financial Information











American Assets Trust, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In Thousands, Except Share Data)

















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













Assets









(unaudited)



















Real estate, at cost





























Operating real estate





$





3,521,083













$





3,449,009













Construction in progress









185,202

















176,868













Held for development









487

















487





















3,706,772

















3,626,364













Accumulated depreciation









(1,064,424





)













(1,038,878





)









Net real estate









2,642,348

















2,587,486













Cash and cash equivalents









143,915

















425,659













Accounts receivable, net









7,104

















6,905













Deferred rent receivables, net









87,170

















88,059













Other assets, net









87,251

















87,737













Real estate assets held for sale









—

















77,519













Total assets





$





2,967,788













$





3,273,365















Liabilities and equity































Liabilities:





























Secured notes payable, net





$





74,782













$





74,759













Unsecured notes payable, net









1,611,299

















1,935,756













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









57,763

















63,693













Security deposits payable









8,913

















8,896













Other liabilities and deferred credits, net









62,671

















62,588













Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale









—

















3,352













Total liabilities









1,815,428

















2,149,044













Commitments and contingencies





























Equity:





























American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity





























Common stock, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 shares authorized, 61,134,730 and 61,138,238 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









611

















611













Additional paid-in capital









1,476,539

















1,474,869













Accumulated dividends in excess of net income









(282,387





)













(304,339





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









3,617

















4,760













Total American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity









1,198,380

















1,175,901













Noncontrolling interests









(46,020





)













(51,580





)









Total equity









1,152,360

















1,124,321













Total liabilities and equity





$





2,967,788













$





3,273,365























American Assets Trust, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Data)

















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Revenue:























Rental income





$





102,951













$





105,021













Other property income









5,656

















5,674













Total revenue









108,607

















110,695















Expenses:























Rental expenses









30,300

















29,841













Real estate taxes









11,005

















11,246













General and administrative









9,312

















8,842













Depreciation and amortization









30,494

















30,217













Total operating expenses









81,111

















80,146













Gain on sale of real estate









44,476

















—















Operating income











71,972

















30,549













Interest expense, net









(18,780





)













(16,255





)









Other income, net









915

















10,329















Net income











54,107

















24,623













Net income attributable to restricted shares









(203





)













(196





)









Net income attributable to unitholders in the Operating Partnership









(11,369





)













(5,167





)











Net income attributable to American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders







$





42,535













$





19,260



































Net income per share























Basic income attributable to common stockholders per share





$





0.70













$





0.32













Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic









60,537,300

















60,309,921

































Diluted income attributable to common stockholders per share





$





0.70













$





0.32













Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted









76,718,837

















76,491,458



































Dividends declared per common share







$





0.340













$





0.335























Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations







The company's FFO attributable to common stockholders and operating partnership unitholders and reconciliation to net income is as follows (in thousands except shares and per share data, unaudited):















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













Funds From Operations (FFO)



















Net income





$





54,107













Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets









30,494













Gain on sale of real estate









(44,476





)









FFO, as defined by NAREIT





$





40,125













Less: Nonforfeitable dividends on restricted stock awards









(180





)









FFO attributable to common stock and units





$





39,945













FFO per diluted share/unit





$





0.52













Weighted average number of common shares and units, diluted









76,719,191























Reconciliation of Same-Store Cash NOI to Net Income







The company's reconciliation of Same-Store Cash NOI to Net Income is as follows (in thousands, unaudited):















Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024















Same-store cash NOI



(1)







$





66,626













$





64,645













Non-same-store cash NOI









336

















1,834













Cash NOI





$





66,962













$





66,479













Lease termination fees and tenant improvement reimbursements



(2)











174

















135













Non-cash revenue and other operating expenses



(3)











166

















2,994













General and administrative









(9,312





)













(8,842





)









Depreciation and amortization









(30,494





)













(30,217





)









Interest expense, net









(18,780





)













(16,255





)









Gain on sale of real estate









44,476

















—













Other income, net









915

















10,329













Net income





$





54,107













$





24,623

































Number of properties included in same-store analysis









29

















30





























































(1)





Same-store excludes: (i) One Beach Street (office) due to significant redevelopment activity; (ii) Del Monte Center (retail), which was sold on February 25, 2025, (iii) Genesee Park (multifamily), which was acquired on February 28, 2025 and (iv) land held for development (office).









(2)





Lease termination fees and tenant improvement reimbursements are excluded from same-store cash NOI to provide a more accurate measure of operating performance.









(3)





Represents adjustments related to the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances, the amortization of above (below) market rents, the amortization of lease incentives paid to tenants, the amortization of other lease intangibles, and straight-line rent expense for our lease of the Annex at The Landmark at One Market.





















Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of the company's Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, remain subject to adjustment.







Use of Non-GAAP Information









Funds from Operations







The company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.





FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the company's operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The company also believes that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the company's operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the company does, and, accordingly, the company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the company's performance. FFO should not be used as a measure of the company's liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including the company's ability to pay dividends or service indebtedness. FFO also should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP.







Cash Net Operating Income







The company uses NOI internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the company's properties. The company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the company's properties as this measure is not affected by (1) the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, (2) the cost of funds of the property owner, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP or (4) general and administrative expenses and other gains and losses that are specific to the property owner. The company believes the exclusion of these items from net income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the company's properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the company's properties but does not measure the company's performance as a whole. Cash NOI is therefore not a substitute for net income as computed in accordance with GAAP.





Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance. The company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (rental income, tenant reimbursements (other than tenant improvement reimbursements), ground lease rental income and other property income) less property and related expenses (property expenses, ground lease expense, property marketing costs, real estate taxes and insurance), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent, amortization of lease intangibles, amortization of lease incentives and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes lease termination fees, tenant improvement reimbursements, general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other nonproperty income and losses, acquisition-related expense, gains and losses from property dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements, and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the company's cash NOI may not be comparable to the cash NOIs of other REITs.







About American Assets Trust, Inc.







American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 2.4 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,302 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets; defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by tenants, including significant tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; our inability to develop or redevelop our properties due to market conditions; investment returns from our developed properties may be less than anticipated; general economic conditions, including the impact of tariffs and other trade restrictions; financial market fluctuations; risks that affect the general office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use environment; the competitive environment in which we operate; system failures or security incidents through cyberattacks; the impact of epidemics, pandemics, or other outbreaks of illness, disease or virus and the actions taken by government authorities and others related thereto, including the ability of our company, our properties and our tenants to operate; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; our failure to successfully operate acquired properties and operations; risks related to joint venture arrangements; potential litigation; difficulties in completing dispositions; conflicts of interests with our officers or directors; lack or insufficient amounts of insurance; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; limitations imposed on our business and our ability to satisfy complex rules in order for American Assets Trust, Inc. to continue to qualify as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and changes in governmental regulations or interpretations thereof, such as real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates and taxation of REITs. While forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.







Source: American Assets Trust, Inc.









Investor and Media Contact:







American Assets Trust





Robert F. Barton





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





858-350-2607



