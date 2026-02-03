American Assets Trust, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.15 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $8.98 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $110.09 million from $113.46 million last year.

American Assets Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

