American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Sale of Del Monte Shopping Center for Approximately $123.5 Million

American Assets Trust sold Del Monte Shopping Center for $123.5 million, aiming to enhance operational focus and long-term growth.

Quiver AI Summary

American Assets Trust, Inc. announced the sale of Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey, California, for approximately $123.5 million. This strategic decision aims to enhance the company's focus on markets that offer greater economies of scale and align with its long-term growth objectives. The company's President and CEO, Adam Wyll, expressed pride in the value created at Del Monte and confidence in the new ownership's ability to further its success. The sale is part of American Assets Trust's broader commitment to optimizing its portfolio, which includes a diverse range of office, retail, and residential properties across the United States.

Potential Positives

The sale of Del Monte Shopping Center for approximately $123.5 million indicates strong market demand and valuation for the company's properties.

This strategic decision allows American Assets Trust to focus on markets that promise greater economies of scale and operational efficiencies, aligning with long-term growth objectives.

The transaction reflects the company's commitment to optimizing its portfolio, which can enhance performance and deliver stronger results for stakeholders.

The positive statement from the CEO underscores confidence in the continued success of the sold property under new ownership, indicating a strong legacy and reputable brand presence in the market.

Potential Negatives

Sale of a prominent asset like Del Monte Shopping Center may signal financial distress or a lack of growth opportunities, raising concerns among investors about the company's future stability.

The focus on achieving greater economies of scale and operational efficiencies could imply that current operations are not meeting desired financial performance, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The emphasis on re-optimizing the portfolio suggests that previous investments may not have yielded the expected results, which can indicate a need for reevaluation of the company's strategic direction.

FAQ

What retail property did American Assets Trust recently sell?

American Assets Trust sold Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey, California.

How much did American Assets Trust earn from the sale?

The sale was for approximately $123.5 million before closing prorations.

Why did American Assets Trust sell Del Monte Shopping Center?

The sale is part of a strategic decision to focus on markets with greater economies of scale and operational efficiencies.

What is the focus of American Assets Trust's business?

American Assets Trust specializes in acquiring, improving, developing, and managing premier retail, office, and residential properties.

Where is American Assets Trust headquartered?

The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AAT Insider Trading Activity

$AAT insiders have traded $AAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM WYLL (President & COO) sold 30,238 shares for an estimated $853,316

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $AAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) (the “Company”) announced today the sale of Del Monte Shopping Center, a premier retail destination in Monterey, California, for approximately $123.5 million, before closing prorations.





"The sale of Del Monte Center is a strategic decision that allows us to focus on markets where we can achieve greater economies of scale and operational efficiencies while aligning with our long-term growth objectives. We are proud of the value we have created at Del Monte Center and confident that the new ownership will continue to build upon its success. This transaction reflects our commitment to optimizing our portfolio and delivering strong results for our stakeholders over the long-term," said Adam Wyll, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.







About American Assets Trust, Inc.







American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”), headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 2.4 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit



www.americanassetstrust.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets; defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by tenants, including significant tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; our inability to develop or redevelop our properties due to market conditions; investment returns from our developed properties may be less than anticipated; general economic conditions; financial market fluctuations; risks that affect the general office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use environment; the competitive environment in which we operate; system failures or security incidents through cyber attacks; the impact of epidemics, pandemics, or other outbreaks of illness, disease or virus (such as the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants) and the actions taken by government authorities and others related thereto, including the ability of our company, our properties and our tenants to operate; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; our failure to successfully operate acquired properties and operations; risks related to joint venture arrangements; on-going and/or potential litigation; difficulties in completing dispositions; conflicts of interests with our officers or directors; lack or insufficient amounts of insurance; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; limitations imposed on our business and our ability to satisfy complex rules in order for American Assets Trust, Inc. to continue to qualify as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and changes in governmental regulations or interpretations thereof, such as real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates and taxation of REITs. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.







Source: American Assets Trust, Inc.









Investor and Media Contact:







Robert F. Barton





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





858-350-2607



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.