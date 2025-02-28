American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires Genesee Park Apartment Community in San Diego for $67.9 Million

American Assets Trust acquires Genesee Park, a 192-unit apartment community in San Diego, for $67.9 million.

Quiver AI Summary

American Assets Trust, Inc. has announced the successful acquisition of Genesee Park, a 192-unit apartment community in San Diego, California, for $67.9 million. The property is currently 93% leased, with rental rates considered below market levels, providing an opportunity for the company to increase its value through improved management strategies. CEO Adam Wyll expressed confidence that the acquisition will enhance the living experience for residents and align with the company’s strategy of acquiring high-quality assets in key markets. Genesee Park's prime location offers residents easy access to public transportation and major highways, connecting them to various city attractions. American Assets Trust is a seasoned real estate investment trust with over 55 years in the industry, focusing on managing premier properties across several U.S. markets.

Potential Positives

Successful acquisition of Genesee Park, expanding the company's residential portfolio in a prime San Diego location.

Genesee Park is currently 93% leased with rental rates believed to be below market levels, indicating potential for increased revenue through rate optimization.

The acquisition aligns with the company's long-term strategy of enhancing high-quality assets in key markets, which may contribute to future growth and value creation.

The property offers significant advantages in terms of location, providing residents with easy access to public transportation, major freeways, and local amenities, potentially increasing its attractiveness to tenants.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights an acquisition and potential for enhancement, it also implicitly indicates that current rental rates at Genesee Park are significantly below market levels, suggesting possible prior mismanagement or underperformance of the asset.

The Company acknowledges numerous risks and uncertainties in its forward-looking statements, including economic downturns, decreased rental rates, and potential tenant defaults, which could negatively impact future performance and investor confidence.

The reliance on strategic asset management initiatives to enhance value implies that the property may currently lack optimal operational efficiency or profitability, raising questions about the initial acquisition rationale.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did American Assets Trust announce?

American Assets Trust announced the acquisition of Genesee Park, a 192-unit apartment community in San Diego.

Why is the acquisition of Genesee Park significant?

The acquisition presents an opportunity to enhance the property's value and optimize rental rates, given its below-market rates.

What is the occupancy rate of Genesee Park?

Genesee Park is currently approximately 93% leased, indicating strong demand in the area.

How much did American Assets Trust pay for Genesee Park?

The Company acquired Genesee Park for $67.9 million, utilizing cash on hand.

What is the focus of American Assets Trust's investment strategy?

The Company's strategy focuses on acquiring and enhancing high-quality assets in key markets across the United States.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AAT Insider Trading Activity

$AAT insiders have traded $AAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM WYLL (President & COO) sold 30,238 shares for an estimated $853,316

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $AAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) (the “Company”) announced today the successful acquisition of Genesee Park, a 192-unit apartment community located in San Diego, California.





Genesee Park is currently approximately 93% leased with rental rates that the Company believes are significantly below prevailing market levels for the submarket. The acquisition presents a compelling opportunity to enhance the property’s value through strategic asset management initiatives.





“Genesee Park is a valuable addition to our portfolio, offering strong upside potential in a prime San Diego location,” said Adam Wyll, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “By optimizing rental rates and exploring opportunities to enhance density, we plan to unlock the property's full value while elevating the living experience for our residents. This investment aligns with our long-term strategy of acquiring and enhancing high-quality assets in key markets.”





Ideally situated in the heart of San Diego, Genesee Park offers residents convenient access to public transportation and major freeways, ensuring seamless connectivity to Downtown San Diego, the San Diego International Airport, leading retail centers, major universities and top dining and entertainment destinations.





The Company acquired the property for $67.9 million, before closing prorations, using cash on hand.







About American Assets Trust, Inc.







American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”), headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 2.4 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,302 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets; defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by tenants, including significant tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; our inability to develop or redevelop our properties due to market conditions; investment returns from our developed properties may be less than anticipated; general economic conditions; financial market fluctuations; risks that affect the general office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use environment; the competitive environment in which we operate; system failures or security incidents through cyber attacks; the impact of epidemics, pandemics, or other outbreaks of illness, disease or virus (such as the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants) and the actions taken by government authorities and others related thereto, including the ability of our company, our properties and our tenants to operate; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; our failure to successfully operate acquired properties and operations; risks related to joint venture arrangements; on-going and/or potential litigation; difficulties in completing dispositions; conflicts of interests with our officers or directors; lack or insufficient amounts of insurance; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; limitations imposed on our business and our ability to satisfy complex rules in order for American Assets Trust, Inc. to continue to qualify as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and changes in governmental regulations or interpretations thereof, such as real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates and taxation of REITs. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.







Source: American Assets Trust, Inc.









Investor and Media Contact:







American Assets Trust





Robert F. Barton





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





858-350-2607



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.