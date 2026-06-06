Is American Assets Trust a Buy After the Executive Chairman Purchased 10,000 Shares?

Key Points

Executive Chairman Ernest Rady acquired 10,000 shares at $23.40 per share, representing a transaction value of ~$234,000 as of June 1, 2026.

All shares in this transaction are attributed to indirect ownership; the majority of Rady's position is held indirectly through entities such as the Ernest Rady Trust and Rady Foundation.

Rady retains 13,509,443 shares (direct and indirect) in Common Stock, highlighting a continued substantial position following a series of purchases over the past year.

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Ernest S. Rady, Executive Chairman of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), reported the open-market purchase of 10,000 shares for a total consideration of ~$234,000 on June 1, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (indirect) 10,000 Transaction value $234,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 66,680 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 13,442,763 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.54 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.40); post-transaction value based on June 1, 2026 adjusted market close ($23.08).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Rady's historical trading activity?

Since May of last year, Rady has completed several open-market purchases, with this 10,000-share addition consistent with a recent cadence of smaller incremental buys.

Since May of last year, Rady has completed several open-market purchases, with this 10,000-share addition consistent with a recent cadence of smaller incremental buys. What is the impact of this transaction on Rady's ownership stake?

The purchase increased Rady’s total Common Stock exposure to 13,509,443 shares, with his direct stake representing approximately 0.49% of his combined direct and indirect personal holdings, though his official post-transaction ownership percentage is 0.1086% of shares outstanding.

The purchase increased Rady’s total Common Stock exposure to 13,509,443 shares, with his direct stake representing approximately 0.49% of his combined direct and indirect personal holdings, though his official post-transaction ownership percentage is 0.1086% of shares outstanding. What is the nature of the indirect holdings and which entities are involved?

Indirect ownership is held via multiple entities, including the Ernest Rady Trust, Rady Foundation, Evelyn Shirley Rady Trust, American Assets, Inc. Explorer Insurance Company, and Insurance Company of the West, as disclosed in the filing.

Indirect ownership is held via multiple entities, including the Ernest Rady Trust, Rady Foundation, Evelyn Shirley Rady Trust, American Assets, Inc. Explorer Insurance Company, and Insurance Company of the West, as disclosed in the filing. How does the timing of this transaction align with recent share price performance?

The purchase occurred at $23.40 per share, with shares priced at $23.08 at the June 1, 2026 adjusted close, and follows a 28.8% one-year total return as of that date, suggesting Rady added exposure during a period of solid stock appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $438.19 million Net income (TTM) $18.25 million Dividend yield 5.75% Price (as of adjusted market close June 1, 2026) $23.08

Company snapshot

American Assets Trust owns, develops, and manages a diversified portfolio of office, retail, and multifamily properties across high-barrier-to-entry markets in the United States.

It operates as a vertically-integrated REIT.

The company owns and manages office, retail, and residential properties in major metropolitan regions including California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Hawaii.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a diversified real estate investment trust with a focus on premier office, retail, and residential assets in select U.S. markets. The company leverages over five decades of market experience and local expertise to operate in regions characterized by strong demand and limited supply.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 1 purchase of American Assets Trust stock by Executive Chairman Ernest Rady suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the REIT. After all, he already held millions of shares before this transaction, so adding to his position was a noteworthy event.

Rady’s buy helped to propel American Assets Trust’s share price to a 52-week high of $24.11 on June 5. The company reported funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share of $0.51 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the prior year.

That said, it forecasted full-year 2026 FFO per diluted share of $1.96 to $2.10 per share. This also contributed to the REIT’s rising share price.

American Assets Trust is a compelling stock to own given its robust dividend yield of 5.75%. However, with shares hovering around their high, investors may want to wait for the price to dip before deciding to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.