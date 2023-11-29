American Assets Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AAT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.95, changing hands as high as $20.27 per share. American Assets Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.0415 per share, with $29.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.