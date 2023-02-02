American Assets Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AAT

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.11, changing hands as high as $29.73 per share. American Assets Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.005 per share, with $39.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.65.

