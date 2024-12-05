News & Insights

American Assets Trust Announces Leadership Changes for 2025

December 05, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

American Assets ( (AAT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

American Assets Trust, Inc. has announced leadership changes effective January 1, 2025, with Ernest Rady transitioning to Executive Chairman and Adam Wyll stepping up as President and CEO. Their restated employment agreements feature annual base salaries of $600,000 and $750,000 respectively, plus performance bonuses and equity awards. Both executives are offered benefits such as health coverage and vacation, along with severance packages in case of termination. These strategic shifts may impact investor confidence and company performance, making them significant for those following stock market movements.

