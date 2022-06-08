American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

American Assets Trust in Focus

Based in San Diego, American Assets Trust (AAT) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -12.23%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.32 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.89%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield is 3.97%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.53%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.28 is up 10.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, American Assets Trust has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.80%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, American Assets Trust's payout ratio is 58%, which means it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AAT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.20 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 10%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that AAT is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

