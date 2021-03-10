US Markets
American Airlines upsizes, prices $10 bln bond and loan offering

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

March 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc upsized and priced a $10 billion bond and loan offering, supported by its AAdvantage loyalty program, the carrier said on Wednesday.

The offering consists of $6.5 billion of high-yield bonds and $3.5 billion of leveraged loans, American Airlines said.

The company said it plans to use part of the proceeds to repay government debt. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: AMERICAN AIRLINE DEBT/

