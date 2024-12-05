News & Insights

American Airlines upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research

December 05, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Seaport Research upgraded American Airlines (AAL) to Buy from Neutral with a $20 price target 2024 was “a rough year,” but based on Q1 schedules and today’s credit card deal, the firm is “comfortable” the airline executes on revenue in 2025, which should drive a rerate in shares. The firm, which is boosting its 2025 outlook, sees an improved risk/reward, the analyst tells investors.

