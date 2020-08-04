Commodities
American Airlines, union reach deal to limit involuntary furloughs

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - American Airlines Co AAL.O and the Allied Pilots Association have reached an agreement on voluntary options for pilots to help reduce involuntary furloughs, the airline said in a memo Tuesday.

Last month, American Airline said it was sending 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers, including 2,500 pilots or about 18% of the total.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

