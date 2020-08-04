American Airlines, union reach deal to limit involuntary furloughs

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - American Airlines Co AAL.O and the Allied Pilots Association have reached an agreement on voluntary options for pilots to help reduce involuntary furloughs, the airline said in a memo Tuesday.

Last month, American Airline said it was sending 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers, including 2,500 pilots or about 18% of the total.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.