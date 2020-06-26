American Airlines to stop limiting seat capacity on flights from July 1

June 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Friday it would stop limiting the number of seats it sells on each flight from July 1.

The U.S. carrier also said tickets for travel through September 30 would not incur change fees prior to travel.

