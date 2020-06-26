US Markets
American Airlines to stop limiting seat capacity on flights from July 1

American Airlines said on Friday it would stop limiting the number of seats it sells on each flight from July 1.

The U.S. carrier also said tickets for travel through September 30 would not incur change fees prior to travel.

