American Airlines To Resume Alcohol Sales On Certain Flights

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. said it will resume selling alcoholic beverages on certain domestic and short-haul international flights starting April. The airline is also bringing back buy-on-board food, starting with chips and almonds.

The company had stopped alcohol sales and other onboard food services in 2020 to minimize flight attendants' interaction with customers amid spread of coronavirus.

Though the company had planned to return alcohol sales last year, the decision was delayed following increasing unruly passenger behaviors and assaults on flight attendants.

For the same reason, Southwest Airlines too had postponed serving alcohol last spring. The airline later resumed it in February this year.

The U.S. carrier is now planning to bring back sales of beer, wine and spirits in its domestic coach cabins starting April 18, when the current federal mask mandate in public transportation expires. Sales of alcoholic beverages will be available on the flights longer than 250 miles. At present, it is complimentary on American's long-haul international flights and in first class.

CNBC reported that the company is not raising prices compared to pre-pandemic time. Spirits and wine servings are available for $9, while beer will be available for $8.

The airline's buy-on-board food service will start with flights longer than 1,500 miles, which comes to about three-and-a-half hours. The company also plans to start offering touchless ordering later this year.

American in February had announced the return of hot meals to first class on many domestic flights.

In January last year, the airline had launched Flagship Cellars - its home delivery service for premium wines usually available onboard. The move reportedly was due to excess wine it has following the suspension of in-flight alcohol sales amid the weakness in air travel demand.

