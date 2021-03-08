American Airlines to offer $5 bln in notes to repay government debt

March 8 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Monday it intends to privately offer notes worth about $5 billion to repay government debt.

The U.S. airline will use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt under the loan with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and for other purposes.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.