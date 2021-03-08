US Markets
American Airlines to offer $5 bln in notes to repay government debt

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

March 8 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Monday it intends to privately offer notes worth about $5 billion to repay government debt.

The U.S. airline will use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt under the loan with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and for other purposes.

