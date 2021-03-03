Commodities
AAL

American Airlines to launch first employee vaccine site at Chicago's O'Hare

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

American Airlines will on Thursday begin providing employees with a limited supply of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to a letter sent to Chicago-based employees.

March 3 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O will on Thursday begin providing employees with a limited supply of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to a letter sent to Chicago-based employees.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said O'Hare is the first airport where it is rolling out employee vaccine distributions, which will be administered by Premise Health.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL JNJ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular