American Airlines to invest in electric aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace

American Airlines said on Thursday it will invest in Vertical Aerospace, a UK-based maker of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

As part of the deal, American has agreed to pre-order up to 250 aircraft, representing a potential commitment of $1 billion, and an option to order an additional 100 aircraft.

