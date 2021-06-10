American Airlines to invest in electric aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace

June 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Thursday it will invest in Vertical Aerospace, a UK-based maker of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

As part of the deal, American has agreed to pre-order up to 250 aircraft, representing a potential commitment of $1 billion, and an option to order an additional 100 aircraft.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

