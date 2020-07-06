American Airlines to Cut International Capacity Next Summer

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL expects to reduce long-haul international capacity by 25% year over year during summer 2021 due to persistent softness in international travel demand. The carrier also plans to discontinue services to several leisure destinations that it expects will show reduced demand trends.



Among other services, the airline will terminate three trans-Atlantic routes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. Additionally, it will cease operations on five underperforming routes from Los Angeles International Airport to destinations in Asia and South America.



In order to offer customers a flexible booking experience, the carrier has extended change fee waiver for new tickets booked through Jul 31, 2020.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price

American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

Load Factor Shows Improvement



Thanks to improvement in travel demand, American Airlines’ load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 45% in May and further to 63% in June from the low of 15% in April. The carrier transported 2.7 million and 4.2 million passengers in May and June respectively, indicating a marked improvement from only 965,000 passengers carried in April. However, the figures when compared with year-ago numbers reflect quite a bleak scenario. In the same months of 2019, the airline carried somewhere between 17 million and 19 million passengers.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Frontline Ltd FRO, Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG and Martin Midstream Partners LP MMLP, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Frontline’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 17.1% in the last 90 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by approximately 80% in the last 90 days.



Martin Midstream Partners has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters, the average beat being 202.9%.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.