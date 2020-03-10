American Airlines to cut 7.5% domestic capacity due to coronavirus outbreak

March 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc AAL.O said on Tuesday it would cut domestic capacity by 7.5% in April and international by 10% for the upcoming summer season, in response to weakening travel demand due to the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.