American Airlines to cut 7.5% domestic capacity due to coronavirus outbreak

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

American Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it would cut domestic capacity by 7.5% in April and international by 10% for the upcoming summer season, in response to weakening travel demand due to the coronavirus.

March 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc AAL.O said on Tuesday it would cut domestic capacity by 7.5% in April and international by 10% for the upcoming summer season, in response to weakening travel demand due to the coronavirus.

