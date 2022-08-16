Commodities
AAL

American Airlines to buy up to 20 Boom Supersonic jets

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal with Boom Supersonic to buy up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option to purchase an additional 40 jets.

Adds details from release

Aug 16 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal with Boom Supersonic to buy up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option to purchase an additional 40 jets.

American added that it had paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft, but did not disclose the size of the deposit.

Boom's Overture jet is expected to carry passengers at twice the speed of the fastest commercial aircraft available, the company said.

The jet is scheduled to roll out in 2025 and carry its first passengers by 2029, Boom added.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular