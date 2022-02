Feb 2 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 23 more 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing Co BA.N by exercising existing purchase options.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

