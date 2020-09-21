Companies
AAL

American Airlines to begin Boeing 737 MAX pilot training in Nov, memo shows

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

American Airlines will begin Boeing Co 737 MAX training for its pilots in November, consisting of a distance learning module and a simulator session, according to a memo to pilots on Monday.

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O will begin Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX training for its pilots in November, consisting of a distance learning module and a simulator session, according to a memo to pilots on Monday.

"With the planned return to service for our B737 MAX aircraft in the near future, we will begin conducting B737 MAX Special Training for our B737 pilots," Ameya Kingaonkar, director of flight training planning and scheduling, said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL BA

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular