American Airlines to Apply Virus-Killing Surface Treatment

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) announced on Monday that it has received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to begin using a surface coating technology that inhibits the growth of bacteria and kills the coronavirus for up to seven days, in an effort to upgrade its Clean Commitment strategy.

The surface treatment, called SurfaceWise2, is made by Texas-based Allied BioScience. American said the SurfaceWise2 solution "is the first-ever long-lasting product to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus" to be approved by the EPA.

Image source: American Airlines Group.

The airline said it plans to use the electrostatic spray solution on the interiors of its entire fleet, including its American Eagle regional partners, in the coming months.

Allied BioScience says the coating "provides an invisible barrier to inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi (mold and mildew) and algae." It said the product has been shown to provide continuous protection on surfaces including plastic, stainless steel, rubber and textiles.

SurfaceWise2 breaks down and kills virus cells, including coronaviruses and the flu. "We look forward to also seeing SurfaceWise2 used in offices, schools, gymnasiums and other high-traffic areas to support the nation in safely reopening," said Maha El-Sayed, Allied Allied BioScience's chief science officer.

Airlines including American have been announcing new safety and cleaning protocols to try to make consumers comfortable with air travel amid the coronavirus crisis. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) has teamed up with disinfectant maker Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and the Cleveland Clinic for its program called United CleanPlus.

