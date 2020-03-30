Commodities

American Airlines to apply for up to $12 bln in gov't aid - memo

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

American Airlines Holdings Inc intends to apply for up to $12 billion government aid, ensuring no involuntary layoffs or pay cuts in the next six months, executives said in a memo to employees on Monday.

CHICAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines Holdings Inc AAL.O intends to apply for up to $12 billion government aid, ensuring no involuntary layoffs or pay cuts in the next six months, executives said in a memo to employees on Monday.

"We certainly hope and expect that by that time, the virus will be contained, Americans will be flying again and we will be back to flying a full schedule," Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular