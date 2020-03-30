American Airlines to apply for up to $12 bln in gov't aid - memo

CHICAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines Holdings Inc AAL.O intends to apply for up to $12 billion government aid, ensuring no involuntary layoffs or pay cuts in the next six months, executives said in a memo to employees on Monday.

"We certainly hope and expect that by that time, the virus will be contained, Americans will be flying again and we will be back to flying a full schedule," Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

