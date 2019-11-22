American Airlines to Add Routes for Bolstering Summer Service

In a bid to meet solid demand for air travel, American Airlines Group AAL intends to launch eight additional domestic routes in summer 2020. These routes will include flights connecting Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Portland, Maine using an Airbus 319 aircraft. Flights on the route will operate on Saturdays from Jun 4 to Oct 3 next year.

Other domestic route additions include flights connecting its East Coast hub — Philadelphia to Nantucket, Massachusetts, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts and Traverse City, Michigan. All three seasonal flights will be using an Embraer 175 on Saturdays from June.

Additionally, flights will operate on Saturdays between Traverse City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from Jun 20, 2020, to Sep 8. American Airlines will utilize an Embraer 175 for operating flights on that route as well.

The announcement of new domestic routes implies that the carrier will be launching 20 new seasonal routes for next year’s summer. As part of the expansion plan, the carrier will operate flights to Africa for the first time. The African operations will include service to Casablanca, Morocco, from Philadelphia. The flights will operate thrice a week in the Jun 4 - Sep 8 window.

The international expansion for next year’s summer will see American Airlines offer seasonal service from Chicago o Krakow, Poland, Prague, Czech Republic and Budapest, Hungary.

The announcement to add new routes for 2020 summer should attract substantial traffic and in turn, bolster American Airlines’ top line. This is because the summer season has traditionally been a busy time for U.S. carriers.

