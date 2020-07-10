US Markets
AAL

American Airlines threatens to cancel some orders for Boeing 737 MAX jets - WSJ

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

American Airlines Group Inc has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jets, amid the coronavirus crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

July 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing Co's BA.N grounded 737 MAX jets, amid the coronavirus crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

American Airlines has struggled to secure financing for 17 jets it had expected Boeing to deliver this year, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2ZUtQed)

The company declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL BA

Other Topics

Companies Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular