Commodities

American Airlines suspends flights to and from Hong Kong through Feb. 20

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

American Airlines Group, the largest U.S. carrier, said Tuesday it had suspended all its flights to and from Hong Kong.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group , the largest U.S. carrier, said Tuesday it had suspended all its flights to and from Hong Kong. Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China. An American Airlines spokeswoman said the airline's suspension of its Hong Kong flights to and from Los Angeles and Dallas would continue through Feb. 20. U.S. government restrictions on flights and people who have visited mainland China that took effect Sunday have not impacted Hong Kong. On Friday, American Airlines suspended its flights to and from mainland China through March 27. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/AMERICAN AIRLINE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular